KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 27.

After weeks of preliminary investigations, KSP troopers said Dallas Brandon Cain, 51, of Somerset, was being interviewed by officers with the Somerset Police Department before exiting the home with a handgun.

After Cain refused officers’ command to put down the firearm, troopers said he pointed it towards officers.

At that time, police said officers saw the gun as a threat and shot Cain, and he was killed by the gunfire.

Police were responding to a domestic call on Emerald Court in Somerset, which led to them interviewing Cain.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.