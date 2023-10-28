KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pulaski Co.

Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pulaski County.

Police said officers with the Somerset Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint on Friday night on Emerald Court in Somerset.

Once they arrived, police said they encountered a man with a gun. During the confrontation, KSP said officers shot the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. An officer with SPD was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

