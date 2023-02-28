Governor Andy Beshear tours upgrades at Challenger Learning Center

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visits the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College on Monday, February 27, 2023.(Hazard Community and Technical College)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During a swing through Eastern Kentucky Monday, Governor Andy Beshear made a stop at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center as the organization continues planned upgrades.

The governor was able to tour the facility, which received an $800,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission in January.

The visit was part of a visit to Eastern Kentucky for Governor Beshear that included a trip to Letcher County for the groundbreaking of the first house to be built with Team Kentucky Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief funds, and a visit to the first completed house part of the ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ Initiative.

You can view a gallery of photos from the Governor’s tour of the Challenger Center below.

