Governor Andy Beshear tours upgrades at Challenger Learning Center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During a swing through Eastern Kentucky Monday, Governor Andy Beshear made a stop at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center as the organization continues planned upgrades.

The governor was able to tour the facility, which received an $800,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission in January.

The visit was part of a visit to Eastern Kentucky for Governor Beshear that included a trip to Letcher County for the groundbreaking of the first house to be built with Team Kentucky Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief funds, and a visit to the first completed house part of the ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ Initiative.

You can view a gallery of photos from the Governor’s tour of the Challenger Center below.

