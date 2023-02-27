Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, breaks ground on new flood relief home

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a trip to the mountains on Monday, making several stops along the way, including one in Whitesburg.

The Governor joined an Eastern Kentucky family in breaking ground on their new home.

After spending eight hours trapped inside on July 28, the Adams family lost their house to the floods.

Now, with help from Homes Inc. and the Housing Development Alliance, Rulah and Nancy Adams will soon have a new home.

“Today, I think they saw real, tangible proof that they are going to make it back, and you could see it on their face when the ground started to be dug, but not by a ceremonial shovel, but actually getting the work done,” said the Governor.

This is the first new home project to be partially funded by Governor Beshear’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The Governor has committed $600,000 from the fund to go towards eight new homes in Eastern Kentucky.

