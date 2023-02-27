Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, breaks ground on new flood relief home

Beshear Letcher
Beshear Letcher(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a trip to the mountains on Monday, making several stops along the way, including one in Whitesburg.

The Governor joined an Eastern Kentucky family in breaking ground on their new home.

After spending eight hours trapped inside on July 28, the Adams family lost their house to the floods.

Now, with help from Homes Inc. and the Housing Development Alliance, Rulah and Nancy Adams will soon have a new home.

“Today, I think they saw real, tangible proof that they are going to make it back, and you could see it on their face when the ground started to be dug, but not by a ceremonial shovel, but actually getting the work done,” said the Governor.

This is the first new home project to be partially funded by Governor Beshear’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The Governor has committed $600,000 from the fund to go towards eight new homes in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County
James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive

Latest News

Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
EKY health care workers react to KY Senate bill that aims to prevent work-related burnout
Gov. Beshear visits new home.
Gov. Beshear visits first completed home in ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ initiative
Knott County bridge destroyed
Knott County community still stranded after mid-February flood