Gov. Beshear visits first completed home in ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ initiative

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Owners of the first completed house in the ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ initiative had a special visitor on Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear toured George and Sherry Mullins’ new home.

The Breathitt County couple lost their house in the July flood before purchasing their new property on higher ground.

Beshear said their story is inspiring.

”This is a couple that were airlifted by the National Guard. Lost almost everything, including a family member, and here they are. Right in a new home. To build new memories, to hopefully replace a lot of those traumatic memories,” he said.

There are dozens of homes in construction that are also a part of the ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ initiative.

