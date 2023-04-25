Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of killing a Kentucky police officer is asking for a change of venue for his trial.

Casey Byrd is charged with murder and drunk driving in the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock in October 2022.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports an attorney for Byrd says he can’t get a fair and impartial trial because of Medlock’s status in the community.

The petition also cites quote “overwhelming publicity” of the case.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference later this week.

