Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of killing a Kentucky police officer is asking for a change of venue for his trial.

Casey Byrd is charged with murder and drunk driving in the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock in October 2022.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports an attorney for Byrd says he can’t get a fair and impartial trial because of Medlock’s status in the community.

The petition also cites quote “overwhelming publicity” of the case.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference later this week.

