Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer.

In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.

Byrd was traveling North on KY 229 while Medlock was traveling Southbound on South Main Street.

Medlock sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Byrd was not injured.

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Police held a news conference to discuss the case early Sunday morning. You can watch it below:

The London Police Department also posted some additional information about Officer Medlock on its Facebook page.

He joined the London Police Department in August 2019. He was the son of LPD Assistant Chief Randy Medlock.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” said Police Chief Travis Dotson in an emotional statement on the Facebook post Sunday morning. “We are heartbroken. I want to thank KSP and the Sheriff’s Office for stepping up and helping us at this time.”

Prior to joining the police department, Medlock worked at the Laurel County Correctional Center from June 2018 to August 2019.

You can see the entire post below:

Byrd was arrested and charged with the murder of a police officer and DUI. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.