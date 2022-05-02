Two SEC transfers join Kentucky women’s basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair of former Kentucky opponents are coming to Lexington.

According to a release from UK Athletics, South Carolina transfer Eniya Russell and LSU transfer Ajae Perry have signed with the Wildcats as undergraduate transfers.

Russell played 49 career games for the Gamecocks, including 23 for their national title run in 2021-22. She averaged 2.3 points per game in 7.7 minutes per game last season.

“Eniya is a player that we absolutely loved when we recruited her in high school and we are excited that she has decided to join the Wildcat program this time around,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said in the release. “Eniya has great size on the perimeter, has elite athleticism and is very skilled offensively. She can score at all three levels and her ability to score out of the ball screen action will open up our offense. We have obviously followed her first two years collegiately at South Carolina and think her style of play is going to fit our program perfectly. We cannot wait to see what her future holds at Kentucky.”

Petty appeared in 19 games last season for LSU, scoring 17 points.

“Ajae is an extremely talented interior player that we are happy to have join our program,” Elzy said. “She was a player that we evaluated and recruited out of high school. Her size, athleticism and physicality are something we needed to add to the roster. She has veteran experience in our league, which will allow her the opportunity to flourish in our system. I cannot wait to get her on campus this summer and get to work.”

Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining.

