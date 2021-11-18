Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first half of 2021, traffic fatalities increased 13% on Kentucky’s roads.

In 2020 traffic deaths increased 8% from 2019. Some Researchers, like Nick VinZant, a Senior Research Analyst at QuoteWizard, say it’s related to the pandemic.

“We continue to see traffic fatalities increase,” VinZant said. “Initially, when we looked at statistics last year we thought that this was going to be a momentary increase because of changes related to the pandemic and we thought that they would go back down in 2021. That did not happen. They continue to go up and that’s a surprise and it’s worrisome.”

VinZant found that younger drivers going too fast on less crowded roads are likely driving the increase.

“When the pandemic started we saw a drastic increase in speeding related deaths,” said VinZant. “What’s worrisome is that as we’ve gone forward traffic has started to pick back up and drivers have not changed those habits to accommodate the increase in traffic, and that’s why we’re seeing fatalities continue to rise.”

Where these fatal crashes occur is also changing.

“We saw a big increase, 10 to 15 percent in some cases, in urban highways and rural collector roads which are basically the funneling roads into the main rural highways.”

Statewide 43 more people died in traffic accidents in 2021 than in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.