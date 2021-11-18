Advertisement

Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous

In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash...
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash involving a charter bus and car on the AA highway in Campbell County, Ky. The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first half of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first half of 2021, traffic fatalities increased 13% on Kentucky’s roads.

In 2020 traffic deaths increased 8% from 2019. Some Researchers, like Nick VinZant, a Senior Research Analyst at QuoteWizard, say it’s related to the pandemic.

“We continue to see traffic fatalities increase,” VinZant said. “Initially, when we looked at statistics last year we thought that this was going to be a momentary increase because of changes related to the pandemic and we thought that they would go back down in 2021. That did not happen. They continue to go up and that’s a surprise and it’s worrisome.”

VinZant found that younger drivers going too fast on less crowded roads are likely driving the increase.

“When the pandemic started we saw a drastic increase in speeding related deaths,” said VinZant. “What’s worrisome is that as we’ve gone forward traffic has started to pick back up and drivers have not changed those habits to accommodate the increase in traffic, and that’s why we’re seeing fatalities continue to rise.”

Where these fatal crashes occur is also changing.

“We saw a big increase, 10 to 15 percent in some cases, in urban highways and rural collector roads which are basically the funneling roads into the main rural highways.”

Statewide 43 more people died in traffic accidents in 2021 than in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Latest News

4 ex-coal mine officials cleared in Kentucky fraud trial
Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus
Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus
Noah Clare and Amber Clare
Noah Clare, child at center of AMBER Alert, found safe
Since kids will be out of school next week, UK HealthCare decided to extend the hours of its...
UK HealthCare extending hours of vaccination clinic for kids next week