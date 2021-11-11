Advertisement

Hazard photography studio giving back to veterans

Brianna Griffith, owner of BNG Photography in Hazard, found a special way to honor veteran's.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, BNG Photography in Hazard ran a special offer.

Veterans and their family members could stop in during the day and have a free portrait taken.

The final product could be delivered as a digital image or high-quality print.

BNG owner Brianna Griffith said she had personal connection that inspired her to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

”They’ve done so much and sacrificed so much to serve our country and protect us and keep us safe,” she said. “I’ve had several family members that served over the years and I just want to do something special for them, to honor them for all they’ve done for us.”

The special ran on Veteran’s Day from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

