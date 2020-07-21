Deputies arrested two men after finding two pounds of meth in car

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Sunday night during a traffic stop.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway in London and found that the driver, 62-year-old Michael Bowling, was under the influence and driving with a suspended license. 47-year-old Jimmy Cox was also in the car.

Investigators say they became suspicious of Bowling and Cox during the traffic stop. After investigation, deputies found a large quantity (about two pounds) of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. A used needle was also found in the car.

Bowling was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving with a suspended license among other charges.

Bowling and Fox were turned over to federal authorities for prosecution on the large quantity of meth found.

