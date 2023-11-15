Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County

Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pike County School District confirmed a man who was arrested Monday and charged with rape, has been a substitute in the district for the last few years.

Hunter Plymale, 25, of Kimper, was taken to the Pike County Detention Center by Kentucky State Police earlier this week, charged with third-degree rape.

According to an arrest citation, the incident happened “on a remote road near Sidney” in June 2022. However, the case and criminal complaint, both under investigation by Kentucky State Police, have not been made public.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said Plymale was a full-time substitute teacher at Belfry last year. He has since been substituting in Millard and Elkhorn City and is not currently a full-time employee of the district.

Though Adkins said he did not know whether the allegations are related to his role, Plymale was fired as a substitute as the investigation into the case continues.

He is expected to appear before the judge for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged with assaulting deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Skaggs Family Records
EKY native Ricky Skaggs bringing Christmas tour to cities near the mountains
Kelvin Mize (left) and Holly Daniels (right) were arrested by the Claiborne County Sheriff's...
Wanted felon charged after trying to escape from police
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County