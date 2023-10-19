Inmate who escaped while on work release back behind bars

Christopher and Judy Hendrix were arrested on Wednesday. They are being held in the Pulaski...
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An inmate who walked away from work release back in April is back behind bars in Pulaski County.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about the possible location of the escapee.

Police were able to get a search warrant for the home in question on Chandler Street in Somerset.

When they searched the home, they found Judy Hendrix, 43, who already had a probation violation warrant out on her. She was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. The suspect they were looking for, Christopher Hendrix, 22, was not at that home.

Further investigation led police to another home, this one on High Street in Somerset. When the homeowner gave them permission to search the building, they found Christopher Hendrix hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and also taken to the detention center. Both suspects are being held without bond.

Christopher Hendrix was originally serving a four-year sentence for receiving stolen property, multiple counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and a probation violation. He is currently facing escape charges.

