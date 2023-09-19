Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky man is facing charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 25W near KFC in Corbin.

A Corbin Police officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop when the driver took off.

The driver, later identified as Jesse Collier, 21, of Lexington, led the officer down a side road and onto U.S. 25E toward Interstate 75. Police say the car went off the side of the road while trying to get on the interstate and crashed.

Collier was taken into custody without incident following the crash. Police discovered the car he was in was also stolen from Lexington.

He is charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, multiple traffic violations and was served on an outstanding warrant in Fayette County.

No word on where he was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Ambulance
Coroner: Man killed following bee attack
Monticello man arrested for stalking and wanton endangerment.
S. KY teen charged in stalking case
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend
.
KSP investigating deadly crash

Latest News

Austin Neely (left) and Breana Fulton (right) are charged with DUI, public intoxication and two...
Two charged after police find children inside home with ‘deplorable conditions’
WYMT First Alert Weather
High pressure continues to dominate the weather headlines
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol
District 11 of the Kentucky highway department informed Corbin of issues related to accidents...
Change of traffic patterns in downtown Corbin