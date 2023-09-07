Firefighters help save dog in distress

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Some first responders in one Kentucky city were called in for a special rescue earlier this week.

On Wednesday, firefighters from Corbin responded to a call about a dog stuck in a piece of PVC pipe.

They posted about the incident on Facebook.

In the post, first responders found the dog with the PVC joint around his head and could not get it off by himself.

The crew used soap and water to loosen the piece from around the dog’s neck, freeing him.

The pup was scared and grateful to be out, but was not injured.

Officials say if you ever find your pet in this situation, try to keep them calm until help arrives.

