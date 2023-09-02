Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing charges for her role in the theft of a trailer from a construction site.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a construction site on Parkers Mill Way in Somerset on August 30th. The victim told police more than $10,000 work of items were believed to be inside the trailer.

Not long after the trailer theft, two people came back to the site to try to steal a vehicle from the same site. The victims confronted the subjects and one of them, a woman later identified as Ashley Sowder, 36, took off on foot.

During the investigation, deputies found Sowder through surveillance video of the incident. The car she ended up leaving the scene after running off matched the car used during the theft.

The next day, August 31st, police received a tip about where the stolen property might be in neighboring Adair County.

Deputies contacted Kentucky State Police for their help. Troopers responded to a home on White Oak Church Road in Columbia. Once on scene, they found the trailer with all the stolen items inside and Sowder, who was arrested.

She is charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, resisting arrest and on two outstanding warrants. Sowder was taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.

Police say additional charges are possible in the case.

