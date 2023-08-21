Knox County officials investigate cemetery fence stolen

Knox County fence
Knox County fence(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fence that was stolen from a cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a theft complaint at the Campbell Cemetery in Woodbine.

150 feet of the fence including seven posts, two 10 feet gates and all of the hardware were stolen.

If you have any information, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 546-3181 or Knox County dispatch at (606) 546-3510

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Athletic Director Ben Slusher said officials have reached out to Harlan County's...
M’boro AD releases statement after video spreads on social media
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police need help identifying a suspect
Remote Area Medical
Free pop up medical services coming to Pike County
On July 19, a trial jury found Kousa not guilty on all nine charges.
EKY doctor found not guilty in federal court
Laurel County suspect
Laurel County officials looking for suspect