Knox County officials investigate cemetery fence stolen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fence that was stolen from a cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a theft complaint at the Campbell Cemetery in Woodbine.

150 feet of the fence including seven posts, two 10 feet gates and all of the hardware were stolen.

If you have any information, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 546-3181 or Knox County dispatch at (606) 546-3510

