Update: Missing woman found safe in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police tell WYMT Dana Wilson has been found safe.

Original Story: Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman in Whitley County.

Williamsburg Police say Dana Wilson, 56, of Williamsburg went missing on July 31st.

We are told she has health issues that require medication.

She was last seen driving a black 2019 Hyundai Kona, Kentucky license plate number 446-ZKW.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call 606-549-6017.

