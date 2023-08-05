Update: Missing woman found safe in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police(Williamsburg Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police tell WYMT Dana Wilson has been found safe.

Original Story: Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman in Whitley County.

Williamsburg Police say Dana Wilson, 56, of Williamsburg went missing on July 31st.

We are told she has health issues that require medication.

She was last seen driving a black 2019 Hyundai Kona, Kentucky license plate number 446-ZKW.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County and Knox County Detention Centers
Mother, son charged in two county drug bust
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect

Latest News

60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen Friday morning
Update: Missing man found safe in Laurel County
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday and Monday
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Flood Baby - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Knox County Drive-in - 11:00 p.m.