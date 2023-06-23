Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in one Southern Kentucky county are facing some serious charges.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents on Thursday night in different areas of the county.

The first one happened just before 9 p.m. on Bobby Tucker Road. Officials say a man was breaking items inside a home there and threatening his family.

When police arrived, the suspect, Scotty Dobbs, 52, of Monticello, took off on foot and ran into some nearby woods. The deputy found him a short time later, took him into custody and charged him with criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and public intoxication.

In the second incident, deputies were called to a home on Kelsey Road around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired at a neighbor’s house. When they arrived at that scene, they found four shotgun shells in the yard and on the front porch of the other home.

The victims in the case told police the suspect, Sierra Piercy, 25, also of Monticello, pointed the gun at them and fired it in their direction.

No one was hurt, but deputies say they had to get Piercy out of her house so they could take her into custody.

She is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Red River Gorge Tourism
Guinness World Record attempt to shut down two busy EKY roads Sunday
The project will widen KY-15 between KY-30 and KY-1812, add a sidewalk path and improve gates...
Grant funding announced for Panbowl Lake Corridor Project
Charles E. Hackwork, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died...
Founding member of Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in attempted grave robbery case