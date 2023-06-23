One dead following fire in Lawrence County

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - One man is dead following a fire in Lawrence County.

Kentucky State Police troopers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened at a home on Oak Street in Louisa around 8:30 Friday morning.

We are told a woman who was also inside the home was taken to a hospital. We do not know her current condition.

Officials believe the fire may have started in or near a dryer and was electrical in nature.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County

Latest News

Matthew Coleman, Director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health Photo Courtesy: University of...
New director named at Kentucky Office of Rural Health in Hazard
Photo Courtesy: Red River Gorge Tourism
Guinness World Record attempt to shut down two busy EKY roads Sunday
Police lights generic
Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky
The project will widen KY-15 between KY-30 and KY-1812, add a sidewalk path and improve gates...
Grant funding announced for Panbowl Lake Corridor Project