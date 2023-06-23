One dead following fire in Lawrence County
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - One man is dead following a fire in Lawrence County.
Kentucky State Police troopers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened at a home on Oak Street in Louisa around 8:30 Friday morning.
We are told a woman who was also inside the home was taken to a hospital. We do not know her current condition.
Officials believe the fire may have started in or near a dryer and was electrical in nature.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.