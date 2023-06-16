EKY man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center(Big Sandy Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Big Sandy man is facing serious charges following a raid at his home earlier this week.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch served a search warrant on Thursday in Lawrence County.

The search happened as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation into Russell Pack, 33, of Louisa.

During the investigation, officials found Pack had uploaded sexually explicit images of children online.

Police took the equipment they believe was used in the case to the state forensic lab for investigation.

Pack is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center in Paintsville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute

Latest News

PopCon hosts first convention in Louisville this weekend
Sunny skies
Mainly dry weekend ahead, still watching Monday for possible strong storms
Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute