16-year-old facing charges in shooting that sent man to the hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky 16-year-old is facing charges for her role in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just before 8:30 Thursday night, the teen approached a sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the Wayne County Courthouse in Monticello and told him she had shot a man inside a nearby apartment.

When police and EMS went to the scene, they found Phillip Gerhardt, 54, with a gunshot wound to his left arm and upper chest area.

He was taken to Wayne County Hospital before being flown out to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

No word on his current condition.

The teen, who was not named because of her age, was arrested on assault, theft by unlawful taking of the gun used in the crime and possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of marijuana.

