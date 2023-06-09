16-year-old facing charges in shooting that sent man to the hospital

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky 16-year-old is facing charges for her role in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just before 8:30 Thursday night, the teen approached a sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the Wayne County Courthouse in Monticello and told him she had shot a man inside a nearby apartment.

When police and EMS went to the scene, they found Phillip Gerhardt, 54, with a gunshot wound to his left arm and upper chest area.

He was taken to Wayne County Hospital before being flown out to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

No word on his current condition.

The teen, who was not named because of her age, was arrested on assault, theft by unlawful taking of the gun used in the crime and possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.
More than 250 laid off as mines shut down
Protesters shared that they were on this sidewalk outside Sanders Park when two men, who they...
Corbin trans rights rally goes viral after altercation
coal mine
Coal company, dust examiner sentenced for reportedly submitting false coal dust sampling
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

Latest News

coal mine
Coal company, dust examiner sentenced for reportedly submitting false coal dust sampling
WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine lingers until cold front arrives Sunday
Knott and Perry Counties will work together to solve an issue of ambulance services
Knott and Perry Counties pair up for ambulance services
ARH Air Evac - June 8, 2023