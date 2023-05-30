Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy Memorial Day for crews in Wolfe County following a call for help for an injured hiker.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a 911 call from a woman on Rock Bridge Trail.

She told them she had a leg injury and would not be able to clear the area on her own.

Team members quickly responded and were able to assess and treat the woman, who was not identified.

They were able to use a rope system and a rescue basket to get her back to the trailhead where EMS crews were able to check her out further.

Some of the woman’s friends took her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

We do not know her current condition.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend incident leaves middle school student dead
Truck driver arrested in Southern Kentucky, accused of running cars off the road
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Traffic stop leads to discovery of convicted felon and large amount of drugs
Police searching for suspects in Laurel County theft
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing host of charges following police chase

Latest News

Teen Dies in Accident at Lake Cumberland-6 p.m.
Photo Courtesy: Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Two injured in weekend crash in Southwest Virginia
WYMT First Alert Weather
Warming trend underway as we head toward meteorological summer
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland