Hundreds of students, including several flood survivors, graduate from HCTC this weekend

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Forum in Hazard was the home to a very special graduation ceremony this weekend.

Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) awarded more than 1,800 credentials in two sessions on Saturday.

Several of the students were survivors of the deadly July 2022 flooding. Some of them lost homes and loved ones.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon talked about the significance of those who were personally affected moving forward and pursuing their dreams, even in the aftermath of one of the biggest natural disasters in Eastern Kentucky history.

“It certainly is a special day for any of our students who lost a loved one in the flooding. You know, to know that they are here in spirit to know that they are looking down on them and seeing that they are reaching their goals and achieve that degree and know that they will be moving on to a better life.” Dr. Lindon said.

The college also held a pinning ceremony for nursing graduates at the First Federal Center on the Hazard campus Saturday afternoon.

