Prestonsburg PD welcomes new K9 after former handler killed in July tragedy

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After the death of Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins last summer, a new K9 has completed training to join the Prestonsburg Police Department.

PPD received a new dog through The Iron Canine LLC, a group that trains and donates working dogs.

K9 Secret arrived in Prestonsburg back in October and has been training with the team for months. After six months she is ready to begin duty with her new handler Officer Arms.

