Update: Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the cause of death for a person found in a parking lot at one Southeastern Kentucky high school.

Police responded to a report of a body found at Knox Central High School just outside Barbourville Thursday morning.

Chief Winston Tye with the Barbourville Police Department confirms to WYMT it was a suicide.

Knox County Schools closed and used an NTI day. School officials confirmed the closing was due to the incident at the school.

They also said the victim is not a staff member or student with the school system.

