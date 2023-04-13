Police make arrest in Laurel County burglary case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 4-13-2023: Police in Laurel County have made an arrest in a burglary case from back in February.

On Wednesday, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect, David Landry, 39, of East Bernstadt at a business off U.S. 25 near London.

The deputy called it in to dispatch who sent another deputy to check it out and he confirmed it was Landry who was the suspect from the earlier case.

He was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

Original Story 2-28-2023:

Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe burglarized a Laurel County store.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect broke into the Pit Stop Market west of London in the early morning hours of February 19th.

They did not release any other information other than the search for the suspect is ongoing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the Facebook page or submit a tip on their new app.

The photo of the suspect is in the Facebook post attached below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temperatures spike ahead of end of the week rain chances
COVID Emergency Ends - 11:00 p.m.
COVID Emergency Ends - 11:00 p.m.