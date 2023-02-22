Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens new office in London

Commonwealth's Attorney for Laurel County Jackie Steele and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at the opening of the Office of the Attorney General's London Field Office.(Office of the Attorney General)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and members of his staff made a stop in Southern Kentucky on Wednesday to open a new office space.

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Attorney General’s Laurel County Field Office.

Funding for the office was approved during the 2022 legislative session.

The office is located inside the London state office building, which houses a number of other state agencies not far from the building housing Kentucky State Police Post 11.

The Office of the Attorney General also has locations in Prestonsburg and Louisville.

