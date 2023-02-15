Two men arrested months after breaking into Whitley County store

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than 7 months on the run, two Whitley County men have been arrested for their role in a burglary of a local store.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Whitley County sheriff’s office and the K9 unit from Kentucky State Police served arrest warrants on Jerry Alvin Canada, 28, and William Canada, 27, both of Canadatown.

The pair are accused of stealing from Pap’s Place Market back in July 2022.

William Canada was arrested first in Canadatown. He is charged with burglary.

Jerry Canada was found at a home off Highway 254 but saw police coming and took off on foot. Once they caught him, he was arrested too. He is charged on several counts including fleeing police, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

They were both taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

