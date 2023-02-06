Hiker recovering following weekend rescue in the Red River Gorge

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is recovering after a weekend rescue in the Red River Gorge.

On Saturday afternoon, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a 911 call about a man who broke his leg on a trail near the Cliff View Resort.

Once rescuers were able to get to him on Suzanna’s Arch Trail, they assessed the injury and applied a vacuum splint while waiting on additional crews to get there to help transport him to safety.

The hiker was carried out in a stokes basket and is expected to be ok.

