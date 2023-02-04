Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a trooper was trying to find a vehicle as part of a domestic violence situation. The trooper stopped the car, where the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the driver and fired his agency issued gun, hitting the man driving the car.

Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall confirmed Glenn Edward Bays, 35, was pronounced dead.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate the incident.

KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Michael Coleman tells WYMT that no troopers were injured in the shooting.

U.S. 23 was closed for approximately five hours and re-opened around 8:00 p.m.

