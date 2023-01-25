Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire

Photo Courtesy: Tateville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Tateville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County.

Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill Fire Department all responded.

We’re told the fire had already engulfed the home before crews arrived at the scene.

Officials say the family living there was able to escape, but lost everything.

No word on the cause of the fire.

