Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced two executive orders relating to medical cannabis, one of which allows for the limited use of medical cannabis by qualified people in the state of Kentucky.

The first announced executive order would allow qualified people, suffering from one or more of 21 conditions to possess and use up to 8 ounces of medical cannabis legally purchased from a state where medical cannabis is legal starting on January 1, 2023. This applies only to people who have certification from a licensed health provider. These conditions include, but are not limited to cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, muscular dystrophy or any terminal illness.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Gov. Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

The second announced order also starts construction on a framework to regulate delta-8 products, which contain lower amounts of THC but are legal throughout the state. The governor explained that this will allow a framework for the regulation of medical cannabis, should it be legalized during the next legislative session, which begins in January.

“Right now, there are no checks on how it is packaged and sold. We must establish a regulatory structure to ensure that Delta 8 is sold and purchased safely in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “The structure can and will also serve as a template for when the General Assembly fully legalizes medical cannabis. That means we can learn in real-time, train our people and be ready to go.”

Governor Beshear also brought up several members of the his medical cannabis committee as well as several people who use medical cannabis to treat various conditions.

You can find more information from the Governor’s news conference, which you can watch here:

