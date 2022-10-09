London-Corbin Airport hosts first air expo since COVID

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Corbin Airport held an air expo Saturday, offering food vendors, inflatables and even airplane rides.

The airport showcased a host of aircraft, including vintage aircraft, several local planes and a skywrite.

This event was the airport’s first air expo since before the pandemic.

”We want to do bigger and better,” said Matthew Singer, the airport’s manager. “The last couple have been mostly static displays, maybe one airplane that came out of a museum or something, so we decided post COVID, we wanted to do something bigger and better and maybe we use this for a building block.”

Singer said although there were a few hiccups before the event, he could not have asked for better weather or such a good turnout.

