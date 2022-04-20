Advertisement

Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital

Morehead State University
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an email threat to Morehead State University and St. Claire Healthcare.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “swatting” type incident.

“Swatting” is when someone contacts emergency services in an attempt to get them to dispatch a large number of police officers to a particular address, or in this case, two addresses.

Deputies said they are working with MSU police, Morehead City Police and KSP to find the person responsible.

Officials said they feel the threat is a hoax but are taking precautionary measures.

We will keep you updated.

