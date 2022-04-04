UK dropping COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’re probably the most vaccinated thousand acres or so in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. That makes us, we think, one of the safest places to be in the state,” said UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton.

UK President Eli Capilouto said more than 90 percent of the University of Kentucky campus is vaccinated to be exact.

“We looked at things like spring break. We’re about two weeks out of what was the university’s spring break. That’s the time when people are spread out all over the place and you might expect to see a surge or an uptick when people come back. We did not see that at all. Case numbers remain very, very low which is a good thing,” Blanton said.

UK students and employees were told on Sunday that starting April 4, unvaccinated campus members will no longer be required to test weekly for COVID. Spokesperson Jay Blanton said this marks a major milestone for UK.

“We’ve taken a pretty methodical and conservative approach to this, all in an effort to keep our community safe. It’s one more sign we think of good things about a return to more normal operations.”

“I’m a senior now, so I’ve been doing all this for about two and a half years now. But it finally feels like we’re getting a back to normal now,” said UK senior Michael Omali.

Omali has been navigating school at UK in this pandemic world since he was a sophomore. While certain COVID-19 policies still remain, like masks in classrooms, the high vaccination numbers combined with the decline in cases. makes Omali feel safe and hopeful.

“Everybody is taking the precautions to be safe.”

UK Health Corps is still operational. And while masks are still required in places like classrooms, labs and meeting rooms. They will be voluntary at commencement ceremonies.

