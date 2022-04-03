Letcher County Central presents ‘Newsies’ production after COVID postpones it for two years

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In March of 2020, Letcher County Central High School’s drama program was preparing to put on their performance of Disney’s Newsies when the unexpected happened.

“We were completely ready to go. The set was done, the costumes were here, they had practiced in those, wigs, makeup, the whole deal,” said Jennifer Wampler, Co-Director of the Letcher County Central drama program. “We were ready to run on Monday morning, and we never got to come back again.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Letcher County Central drama program had to put Newsies on the shelf for the 2020 and 2021 school year, until now.

“I think it goes to show that the show must go on,” said Ivy Scheeler, a Letcher County Central High School drama student.

Although several of the original cast members graduated, a few of the underclassmen who were a part of the original Newsies cast, like Letcher County Central senior Olivia Frazier, got to take part again this year.

“Now it feels like it’s a great time for me to finally be on the stage, and I’m just really happy about it,” said Frazier. “[I’m] sad it’s over today.”

Wampler said they could not hold any performances without recognizing the original cast members and their dear friend and program helper, Keith Adams, who died last year.

“There’s been a lot of change. The past two years have been quite difficult, but its been so refreshing and hopeful for us to be able to bring this program back to the stage for this community,” said Wampler.

April Frazier, Co-Director of the Letcher County Central drama program, added she hopes this production can communicate the importance of arts education in Eastern Kentucky and that it shows other drama programs in the region to never give up.

“How do you expect a child to know where to dig from or where to pull from if they don’t see the adults in their life saying, ‘we’re not gonna give up, we’re gonna continue to do this,’” said Frazier. “Arts are still important. We can’t let this determine who we are and what we are. I hope that somehow translates to them at different points of their life because it always does to me.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.