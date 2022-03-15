Former UK women’s basketball player remembers 1982 SEC championship, reacts to 2022 SEC title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The last time a University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team lifted a SEC trophy was 1982, until this year.

After 40 years without the conference hardware, the Kentucky women brought home the championship in early March.

One thing both championship teams have in common is a Harlan County native on the roster.

Lynette Lewis Shadoan was on the title-winning 1982 roster, but before that, she played basketball at Cawook High School. She said her goal was always to be on the UK Basketball team.

“Just had it in my mind that this is where I wanted to play, and I went to every camp that Coach Debbie Yow, she was the coach at the time,” said Shadoan.

She never committed to another school to play, and she got her chance for Big Blue in the spring of her senior year to play as a walk on.

“It was so surreal hitting the court with that going on, have my sweats over my uniform, and I’ll never forget it,” said Shadoan.

Now, another Harlan Countian, Blair Green, is in the school’s history books as a SEC champion.

Shadoan said she knows Green and it is a pleasure to watch her play.

“Her bright positive attitude, I just love that kid,” she said. “Her leadership off of the court has been very effective.”

Shadoan lives in Lexington now and still roots for the Cats.

“My husband and I have season tickets to the games so that’s fun to be able to come to the home games and watch them play and I went to the practices that we’ve been invited to attend.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.