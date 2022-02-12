Advertisement

Kentucky house passes pay raises for state police officers

KY State Capital
KY State Capital(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that raises pay for state police troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers.

The proposal would increase the starting pay of troopers from the current $40,888 to $55,888 a year.

It now heads to the Senate.

The legislation passed Friday would provide for a 10% pay increase for those at or above the rank of sergeant, and a $15,000 pay increase for state troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers, who are below the rank of sergeant.

KSP ranks 74th among law enforcement agencies in Kentucky for starting pay.

