Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic

(WYMT) - A recent study suggests that the Commonwealth is among the least safe states to live in during the pandemic.

Conducted by Wallet Hub, the study ranked Kentucky 38th, including third-worst in the nation in hospitalization rates.

“There’s been a lot of people that’s died in Kentucky and when we look at the health problems of Kentuckians overall, that does play an impact,” Lake Cumberland District Health Education Director Tracy Aaron said. “When you look at those who are susceptible if they were to get COVID, so that really plays a big impact there.”

That reality is pushing health officials to encourage the vaccine even more.

“Numbers are going up for those people who are getting vaccinated, but they really need to climb a lot higher,” Aaron said. “I think for the state, we’re at 46 percent.”

They are also pushing the public to get their information from reliable sources.

“Those vaccines have been proven to be safe, effective,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. “There’s a small potential for some adverse side effects in a very small proportion of people but by far, the benefits outweigh the negatives. Get vaccinated.”

Aaron said that it is best to proceed with caution as we enter a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s easy for us to let our guard down because we thought COVID was going away, but it’s not, unfortunately,” Aaron said.

For an updated incidence rate for your county, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.