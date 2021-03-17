Advertisement

School board names new superintendent for one SWVA school district

Brian Dean was named as the permanent district superintendent at the last Lee County, Va....
Brian Dean was named as the permanent district superintendent at the last Lee County, Va. School Board meeting.(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new division superintendent has been appointed for Lee County Public Schools.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a news release, the school board appointed Brian Dean as the new division superintendent at last Thursday night’s meeting.

Dean has been serving as the interim superintendent since January 15th.

“Mr. Dean has been an asset to LCPS for many years and his dedication to Lee County has been proven. I’m confident we can move forward – getting back in the full swing of things, putting our students first!” Board Chairman and District I representative Mike Kidwell stated in the release.

The release states he is both a Lee County native and an alum of Lee High School.

“I am very humbled and grateful to be given the opportunity to serve Lee County Public Schools as Division Superintendent. It is a privilege to work with both students and staff who have shown just how resilient and earnest they are in their educational pursuits,” said Dean in the release.

