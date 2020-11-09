Advertisement

More inmates test positive in Letcher County Jail

More inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Letcher County Jail
More inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Letcher County Jail(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - More inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Letcher County.

The jail announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that two inmates had tested positive. Since then, one inmate has been incarcerated and the other has been put into quarantine.

“We’re trying to make arrangements to make sure that if something happens that if we need to shut down, like some of the other counties have done, that we’ve got steps in place to be able to do that.” Letcher County Jailor Bert Slone said.

Slone says they have been heavily following CDC guidelines to keep workers and inmates safe.

Tuesday they plan to do a mass test of the jail with Mountain Comprehensive Care to see what their next steps are.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear introduces campaign helping adults go to college
Local health professionals respond to developments in a COVID-19 vaccine - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Alliance announced that the current memorial will be moved out of Jefferson Square...
Breonna Taylor memorial moved to Roots 101 Museum permanently
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday