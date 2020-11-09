More inmates test positive in Letcher County Jail

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - More inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Letcher County.

The jail announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that two inmates had tested positive. Since then, one inmate has been incarcerated and the other has been put into quarantine.

“We’re trying to make arrangements to make sure that if something happens that if we need to shut down, like some of the other counties have done, that we’ve got steps in place to be able to do that.” Letcher County Jailor Bert Slone said.

Slone says they have been heavily following CDC guidelines to keep workers and inmates safe.

Tuesday they plan to do a mass test of the jail with Mountain Comprehensive Care to see what their next steps are.

