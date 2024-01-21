Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (10-4) playing the Murray State Racers (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. Drake Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hannah McKay: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ava Learn: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 19.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Anna Miller: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK

Grace Berg: 16.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

