Murray State vs. Drake January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (10-4) playing the Murray State Racers (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET.
Murray State vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
