The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) meet the Wright State Raiders (10-6) in a matchup of Horizon squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Noelle Hubert: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Allison Basye: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kacee Baumhower: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

