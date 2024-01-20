Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) play the Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Marques Warrick: 19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Preston Ruedinger: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|233rd
|72.8
|Points Scored
|66.7
|328th
|180th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|72nd
|303rd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|33.1
|315th
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|330th
|326th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|127th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.2
|275th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
