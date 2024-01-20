Saturday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) against the Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Riley Minix: 17.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan Lathon: 16.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eddie Ricks III: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kalil Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • AJ Smith: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jack Mielke: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kiyron Powell: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Morehead State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
326th 66.8 Points Scored 78.6 89th
172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 63.3 23rd
123rd 37.8 Rebounds 42.9 9th
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 12.4 12th
269th 6.5 3pt Made 9.4 34th
262nd 12.4 Assists 15.9 56th
306th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 195th

