Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) playing the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Tre Mitchell: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 19.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rob Dillingham: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Wagner: 12.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank
3rd 90.8 Points Scored 75.4 172nd
260th 74.3 Points Allowed 69.3 131st
97th 38.4 Rebounds 37.5 133rd
259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st
15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th
12th 18.4 Assists 12.8 231st
19th 9.1 Turnovers 11.0 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.