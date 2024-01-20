The North Alabama Lions (4-10) play a fellow ASUN opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Ivy Turner: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Antwainette Walker: 20.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alice Recanati: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sierra McCullough: 5.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Brie Crittendon: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Callins: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.