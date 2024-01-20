Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Garrett Tipton: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ben Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 4.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 4.2 BLK Leland Walker: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Moreno: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 49th 81.2 Points Scored 68.5 311th 323rd 77.9 Points Allowed 74.1 254th 14th 42.5 Rebounds 32.6 331st 9th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 6.6 341st 146th 7.9 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 82nd 15.3 Assists 14.2 133rd 229th 12.2 Turnovers 10.4 68th

