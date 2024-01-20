Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-5) play a fellow ASUN opponent, the Bellarmine Knights (5-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Knights Hall. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hayley Harrison: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Jade Upshaw: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leah Mafua: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bree Stephens: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Randrea Wright: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinley Fisher: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
